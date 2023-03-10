Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Huh. So that’s how that ended.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Well, that was one way to go. Way too little with Baylan and Shin. He went off to meditate or stare off into the distance and Shin is what? Space Road Warrior leading her band across the wastelands doing stuff? I really wish this wasn't volume based, it really showed in the saber fights being so constrained, they didn't really feel epic (like a finale should). So is season 4 of Mando going to become Rebels 2.0 leading into the movie or is there a season 2 in the works for Ahsoka?
Oh, undead troopers...sounds cool, but the execution was kind of off. I kept waiting for one of them to say braaaains!
All that being said, I did enjoy it overall, but I think I was expecting something more epic form the finale.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
So Baylan was seeking the Mortis gods?
I don’t know if they got a new stunt double, but that was the best light saber fight with adult Ashoka of the series, All season it looked like she was moving in slow motion until tonight
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
My excitement ebbed and flowed this episode. One minute is was paced well, then it stuttered and felt off.
You could definitely tell when Rosario was fighting and when the stunt double was fighting. Took me in about of the fight.
Too little Baylor and Shin. This ep should have been 20 minutes longer and had them in it.
As was said before, this was one way to end it.
But this was just a battle and not the war.
Prediction: The WBWs will get them all home.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Great finale. Loved the series.
I was wondering the significance of the last line shadows of starlight and it looks like its Phase 3 of the High Republic comic series, which debuts October 4th. Timing on point.
Im not familiar with Phase 1 and 2, since I dont read comics.
Fantastic music too throughout the episode.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Great finale. Loved the series.
Overall, this was a somewhat predictable episode, but I'm wondering if there was more to Baylan's story and they cut it short because of Stevenson's death. It just felt incomplete.
I'm guessing were getting a Star Wars All Stars/Avengers Assemble film to wrap up this story in the near future.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
It was an okay finale. The zombie troopers were hokey in their reanimation, but inconsistent as to how they all operated. I guess that whole army is a zombie army? There were those two shiny black metal guards that were basically skeletons underneath the armor, but strong as hell. Captain Enoch must also be a zombie.
The fight with Morgan and Ahsoka was pretty awesome. I like how the circular structure joined up with the imperial ship.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
There's going to be a lot of upset people after that episode
I loved it! I'm a huge fan of Rebels, though, so that's probably why. When Ahsoka asked "has this ever happened before?" I thought Ezra was going to say "Well, one time with Sabine..."
Agree there was too little Baylan , but unfortunately that may be all we get with the untimely death of Ray Stevenson. It just sucks all around, but there's not much else you can do.
Still wish we would have gotten a Freddie Prinze Jr. force ghost, and also we REALLY need to hear Zeb say "KID!" one more time when they reunite.
I hope this has a season 2, or the movie is actually a trilogy. I need more Rebels story!
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Definitely a mixed bag.(as well as the series as a whole) I don't know why they didn't even try for a more satisfying conclusion, even with the intent of doing more. I'm not sure they've even earned it to keep this whole storyline going... sure, it's the one thing the die hard fans have at the moment to follow …but I have to say I'm not particularly excited about it going forward.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
One other thing I was thinking about: What if instead of her lightsaber being destroyed, Morgan had actually cut off Ahsoka's hand? Poetry, rhyming and all that. It would have made the final fight seem a little more perilous. I mean we already knew Ahsoka had plot armor and wasn't going to lose.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Disappointing series. Better than Obi Wan and Boba Fett, but that's not a high bar to clear.
Cartoon level theatrics and storytelling through the entire series. Dumb ass villains with superior numbers and firepower who could have easily killed or at least crippled the heroes time and time again, but none of the baddies seem to be able to hit a target.
During the Morgan and Ahsoka duel the stormtroopers just stand there watching them fight. (Nice job, stormtroopers. You never miss an opportunity to prove how truly useless you are.)
Nice moment when Sabine decided not to desert Ahsoka and remain with Ahsoka on the planet.
However...
Ahsoka and Sabine stuck on a planet in a distance galaxy? No problem. I'm sure Dave Fioni will come up with some newfangled Force power which will teleport them back to wherever they need to go in the next series. Or maybe they can hitchhike with those space whales.
I'll stick with Andor.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
I enjoyed the series but it is riddled with flaws.
the first being is that Ahsoka is the most boring character on the show. And Stephen Hawking would do better in the fight scenes than Rosario Dawson.
Never watched Rebels, and probably won't, so many of these characters mean nothing to me, especially Ezra.
I was kind of hoping there would be some resolution with the Baylen Skoll character, whom I thought was fantastic, even dying so that he wouldn't have to be recast in future seasons. But... alas, no.
But again, I did enjoy it more than any other show since Mandalorian season 2.
I struggle to remember where these shows fit in the timeline of the movies.
Is it possible we will get a young Luke and force ghost Anakin scene next season? I mean.... holy shit if we do. Might be a good way to set up an explanation as to why supposedly now good force ghost Ani never bothered to show up to Kylo Ren to set him on a better path which is still a plot point that bothers me.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
I saw that too and remembered everything from every Star Wars film or TV series ever - stormtroopers miss a lot. And they didnt want to risk shooting Morgan.
Or it was like the movie Undercover Brother and they just enjoyed the two ladies fighting
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Rebels spanned several years but ended at the time of Rogue One.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
oh, and Thrawn after each skirmish and subsequent loss:
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
Pretty meh finale. Overall it was a good series but definitely had some flaws.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
It always gets me that some Star Wars fans can be so snobbish that they refuse to watch an animated series. Clone Wars and Rebels were great Star Wars stories. I enjoyed Ahsoka so much because it was essentially Rebels season 5. I mean the Star Wars series as a whole is a children's fairy tale, and we're grown men and women still watching it.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
It always gets me that some Star Wars fans can be so snobbish that they refuse to watch an animated series. Clone Wars and Rebels were great Star Wars stories. I enjoyed Ahsoka so much because it was essentially Rebels season 5. I mean the Star Wars series as a whole is a children's fairy tale, and we're grown men and women still watching it.
Interesting comment about this being Rebels season 5 - that's exactly my issue with it. Not only did it look and feel animated, but there was no attempt at it being a truly standalone mini-series for general audiences, which it should've been. Just fundamental things like set up and payoffs are just not present for the most part.
Finally, we don't just throw out any and all standards of filmmaking if something is aimed for a younger audience. Writing, acting, directing and overall craftsmanship should still matter to everyone.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
It always gets me that some Star Wars fans can be so snobbish that they refuse to watch an animated series. Clone Wars and Rebels were great Star Wars stories. I enjoyed Ahsoka so much because it was essentially Rebels season 5. I mean the Star Wars series as a whole is a children's fairy tale, and we're grown men and women still watching it.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
I think the series started off so damn good and ended on a way lower note. Baylan and Shin were the best part of the series to me. I never watched rebels so I wasnt attached to Sabine, Erza but they were cool in this.
Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23
I have a theory I think they were going to tell Baylans story more this season but after Rays death they re-edited his scenes down so they could include them in Season 2 without needing to recast his character.
