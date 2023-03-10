Re: Ahsoka (S1E08) - Finale - "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" - 10/3/23

Well, that was one way to go. Way too little with Baylan and Shin. He went off to meditate or stare off into the distance and Shin is what? Space Road Warrior leading her band across the wastelands doing stuff? I really wish this wasn't volume based, it really showed in the saber fights being so constrained, they didn't really feel epic (like a finale should). So is season 4 of Mando going to become Rebels 2.0 leading into the movie or is there a season 2 in the works for Ahsoka?



Oh, undead troopers...sounds cool, but the execution was kind of off. I kept waiting for one of them to say braaaains!



All that being said, I did enjoy it overall, but I think I was expecting something more epic form the finale.