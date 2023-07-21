DVD Talk Forum

Old 07-21-23, 08:11 AM
Enormous Genitals
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 36,622
Received 488 Likes on 290 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E07) - "Those Old Scientists"
Starting this thread early since a clip has been released. This is the SNW/Lower Decks crossover episode. I can't wait for this one!


Ops - forgot to put the air dat in the title, and I can't edit the title. This will air next Thursday 7/27
