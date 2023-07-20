American Horry Story: Delicate (FX) - Season 12 Thread

Quote:

FX and Hulu have confirmed the title of season 12, American Horror Story: Delicate, revealing our first official look at its stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian. Paparazzi have capture snapshots of some of the actors on set while the show has filmed in New York City, but now we're catching a glimpse of the reality TV megastar in a blonde wig and black dress, holding a baby.



The rest of the teaser feels very much like Rosemary's Baby, with faceless figures moving as one in a circle amid ominous images of a cradle and carriage.



American Horror Story: Delicate is the first season of the anthology series to adapt a book, Delicate Condition by author Danielle Valentine. The novel follows an actress named Anna Alcott, who is convinced someone is trying to prevent her from conceiving a child. After failed rounds of IVF treatments, she thinks she's finally pregnant, only to suffer a miscarriage... at least, that's what her doctor tells her. Nobody will believe her, but she feels the baby still moving inside her.



Halley Feiffer adapted the novel for AHS: Delicate. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," showrunner Ryan Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."



Also featured in the cast are Pose Golden Globe winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and AHS veteran Zachary Quinto.