Best Club To See Live Music

   
07-20-23, 12:00 PM
Best Club To See Live Music
All genres welcome! Check out diverse acts ranging from The Cramps to Christina Aguilera at The After Dark.

No cover when the house band Dingoes Ate My Baby play The Bronze, but watch your neck!

Get your Emo on when Death Cab For Cutie does a set at The Bait Shop.

Some wicked 90s rock is coming your way at P3. Liz Phair, The Donnas, and The Flaming Lips all performed there.



07-20-23, 12:04 PM
Re: Best Club To See Live Music
Thanks or blame to dex14 for making me think of this
