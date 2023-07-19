Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
LOST IN TRANSLATION - Uhura seems to be the only one who can hear a strange sound. When the noise triggers terrifying hallucinations, she enlists an unlikely assistant to help her track down the source.
Directed by Dan Liu. Written by David Reed and Onitra Johnson
