Justified: City Primeval (S1E01&E02) - "City Primeval" & "The Oklahoma Wildman" - 7/18/23

Justified: City Primeval (S1E01&E02) - "City Primeval" & "The Oklahoma Wildman" - 7/18/23

   
Justified: City Primeval (S1E01&E02) - "City Primeval" & "The Oklahoma Wildman" - 7/18/23


City Primeval

101 7/18/2023 10 p.m. ET/PT

Fifteen years after Raylan Givens left the hollers of Kentucky, a chance encounter in the Florida swamps sends him to Detroit and places him on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defense attorney. Written by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner. Directed by Michael Dinner.

The Oklahoma Wildman

102 7/18/2023 11 p.m. ET/PT Raylan hunts a killer. Carolyn takes on a former client. Willa makes a new friend. Written by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner. Directed by Michael Dinner.
8 episode limited series... with potential for more seasons.

Though there wasn't that much posting in the the weekly threads for the original show, well try episode threads for this and see how many comments we get.
