DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E05) -- "Charades" -- 7/13

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E05) -- "Charades" -- 7/13

   
Old 07-13-23, 10:04 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,365
Received 482 Likes on 309 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E05) -- "Charades" -- 7/13


Charades - A shuttle accident leads to Spock's Vulcan DNA being removed by aliens, making him fully human and completely unprepared to face T'Pring's family.

Directed by Jordan Canning. Written by Henry Alonso Myers and Kathryn Lyn.
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Last Show You Binged?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.