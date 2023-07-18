DVD Talk Forum

Dark Side of the 2000's Vice 7/18/2023

   
Dark Side of the 2000's Vice 7/18/2023
A look back at the aughts and maybe 2010's too?

I will skip the Bachelor, Jon & Kate, Lohan, Siegfried & Roy, and Charlie Sheen episodes but might watch the rest

Premiering July 18 at 10 p.m., the 10-episode season will cover aughts subjects including the radio wars between Howard Stern and Opie & Anthony, TRL, the rise of TMZ, Lindsay Lohan, Charlie Sheens Two and a Half Men conflict, Jon & Kate Plus 8, The Bachelor, Siegfried & Roy and mens lifestyle magazines, or lad mags.

https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/dar...er-1235634524/






