Manny Coto, former Star Trek Enterprise showrunner, 24 and Dexter writer/producer, dead at 62

   
Manny Coto, former Star Trek Enterprise showrunner, 24 and Dexter writer/producer, dead at 62


Very sad news. He also wrote and directed Dr. Giggles.
