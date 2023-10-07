Manny Coto, former Star Trek Enterprise showrunner, 24 and Dexter writer/producer, dead at 62
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 75,028
Received 2,753 Likes on 2,031 Posts
Manny Coto, former Star Trek Enterprise showrunner, 24 and Dexter writer/producer, dead at 62
Very sad news. He also wrote and directed Dr. Giggles.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off