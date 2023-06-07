Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E04) -- "Among the Lotus Eaters" -- 7/6
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E04) -- "Among the Lotus Eaters" -- 7/6
Among the Lotus Eaters - Returning to a planet that dredges up tragic memories, Captain Pike and his landing party find themselves forgetting everything, including their own identities as he confronts a ghost from his past.
Written by Davy Perez and Kirsten Beyer. Directed by Eduardo Sánchez.
My name is Erica Ortegas and I fly the ship.
If there is a connecting thread for these episodes and for the season, I do not know what it is.
These last few episodes seem to be stand-alone and Im not seeing a connection.
This was supposed to be more of a stand-alone episodic show, like TOS. I like it.
Loved Ortega in this.
