DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E04) -- "Among the Lotus Eaters" -- 7/6

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E04) -- "Among the Lotus Eaters" -- 7/6

   
Old 07-06-23, 09:37 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,340
Received 477 Likes on 306 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E04) -- "Among the Lotus Eaters" -- 7/6



Among the Lotus Eaters​​​​​​​ - Returning to a planet that dredges up tragic memories, Captain Pike and his landing party find themselves forgetting everything, including their own identities as he confronts a ghost from his past.

Written by Davy Perez and Kirsten Beyer. Directed by Eduardo Sánchez.
Sitting down to watch this and didn't see a thread yet... I got ya covered DJariya !
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
DJariya (07-06-23)
Old 07-06-23, 10:41 AM
  #2  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,340
Received 477 Likes on 306 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E04) -- "Among the Lotus Eaters" -- 7/6
My name is Erica Ortegas and I fly the ship.

🤣

If there is a connecting thread for these episodes and for the season, I do not know what it is.

These last few episodes seem to be stand-alone and Im not seeing a connection.
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Bandoman (07-06-23)
Old 07-06-23, 11:55 AM
  #3  
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 36,591
Received 480 Likes on 287 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E04) -- "Among the Lotus Eaters" -- 7/6
This was supposed to be more of a stand-alone episodic show, like TOS. I like it.

Loved Ortega in this.
Bandoman is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Goldberg74 (07-06-23)
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Shrinking (Apple TV+) - S: Harrison Ford, Jason Segel - from the makers of Ted Lasso - premieres 1/27/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.