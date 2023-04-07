Re: Atsc 3.0 and drm

From what I have read since this was posted, if you have newer TV, the tuner is upgraded for this, and you will receive (and may already be receiving) the better signal quality without noticing it.



If you have an older TV, you will still receive OTA signal because it is required for stations to broadcast both signals, so you will not need to purchase anything.



It seems like the issue being discussed in these videos is not being able to turn on a TV and watch OTA broadcasts, but using DVRs and (especially) the streaming of OTA signals.



That's my understanding.



As long as I can turn on the TV to find local news broadcasts, I'm good.