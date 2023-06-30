DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)

   
Old 06-30-23, 02:53 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
asianxcore's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: California
Posts: 19,613
Received 303 Likes on 254 Posts
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)
asianxcore is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-30-23, 04:12 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Spiderbite's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,858
Received 393 Likes on 271 Posts
Re: Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)
All I can say is I cannot wait to watch this. This was must see TV when it was on the air.

The Challenge, Ninja Warrior, Wipe-Out and many other shows owe it a debt.
Spiderbite is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-30-23, 06:22 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 39,332
Received 1,085 Likes on 791 Posts
Re: Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)

TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-30-23, 07:16 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
asianxcore's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: California
Posts: 19,613
Received 303 Likes on 254 Posts
Re: Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)
Originally Posted by Spiderbite View Post
All I can say is I cannot wait to watch this. This was must see TV when it was on the air.

The Challenge, Ninja Warrior, Wipe-Out and many other shows owe it a debt.
I'm looking forward to it as well! I remember watching this religiously with my family when I was a kid.

All five episodes are currently up on Netflix. They look relatively short at around 35-minutes per episode.
asianxcore is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E03) -- "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" -- 6/29/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.