Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)
Re: Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)
All I can say is I cannot wait to watch this. This was must see TV when it was on the air.
The Challenge, Ninja Warrior, Wipe-Out and many other shows owe it a debt.
Re: Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)
Re: Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)
All five episodes are currently up on Netflix. They look relatively short at around 35-minutes per episode.
