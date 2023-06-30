DVD Talk Forum

Sly (Netflix) -- Documentary on Sylvester Stallone

Sly (Netflix) -- Documentary on Sylvester Stallone

   
Sly (Netflix) -- Documentary on Sylvester Stallone



For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.



Coming in November. No details if it's multiple parts or just one film.
