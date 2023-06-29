Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 (CW) -- 4-part documentary series - -Premieres 7/8/23

Quote:



1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! will take viewers behind-the-scenes at a time when fandom was in its infancy, featuring rare interviews with genre superstars from in front of and behind the camera of the biggest and most inﬂuential movies ever made. “1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! is not just a documentary,” says Scott Mantz, one of the ﬁlm’s producers and a noted ﬁlm critic and broadcast entertainment journalist. “It!s a time machine that takes viewers back to one of the greatest years of movies ever as we examine the biggest blockbusters as well as the cult classics that made it so unforgettable.” Made by fans for fans, 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! will be a celebration of the single greatest geek moviegoing year ever including E.T. - The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter!s The Thing. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Creepshow, The Dark Crystal, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Paul Schrader’s Cat People and George Miller’s The Road Warrior. But, in addition to honoring the classics, the ﬁlm will also revisit such cult ﬁlms as Megaforce, a megabomb starring Barry Bostwick ("the good guys always win... even in the 80!s”), Time Rider: The Adventures of Lyle Swann, The Sword & The Sorcerer, a low budget Conan cash-in and Liquid Sky, a ﬁlm about miniature aliens in New York who thrive on heroin and sex. And, of course, 1982 also gave us what Entertainment Weekly later called the Citizen Kane of teensploitation ﬁlms: Fast Times at Ridgemont High as well as action classics like First Blood, Rocky III and 48 Hours. In 1982, Gandhi prevailed at the Oscars and comedy classics such as My Favorite Year, Diner and Tootsie were culturally impactful. 1982 was also the year in which movies grew up and began to tentatively explore gay and trans themes in such ﬁlms as Personal Best, Making Love and The World According To Garp. On the 39th anniversary of the release of Star Trek II and Poltergeist on June 4th, 1982, the ﬁlmmakers are launching a Kickstarter to supplement the ﬁlm’s production budget to allow for the additional licensing of clips, clearances and global travel in the age of COVID and will feature exhaustive one-on-one conversations with the biggest names in Hollywood — 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! will be ﬁlled with anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories of the classics from critics, super fans and a generation of ﬁlmmakers who were inspired by these movies.

