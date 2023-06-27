A Murder at the End of the World (Hulu) - C: Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij - premieres 8/29/23

Quote:

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm  a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.



A Murder at the End of the World stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.



A Murder at the End of the World is created, written and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series is also written by Marnich and Rebecca Roanhorse and is produced by FX Productions.