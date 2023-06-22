Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E02) -- "Ad Astra per Aspera -- 6/22/23
AD ASTRA PER ASPERA Commander Una Chin-Riley faces court-martial along with possible imprisonment and dishonorable dismissal from Starfleet, and her defense is in the hands of a lawyer whos also a childhood friend with whom she had a terrible falling out.
Written by Dana Horgan. Directed by Valerie Weiss.
