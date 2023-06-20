Secret Invasion (S1E01) - Episode 1 - 6/21/23
Secret Invasion (S1E01) - Episode 1 - 6/21/23
6 episode series.
I barely remember the Captain Marvel movie since I haven't seen it since the theaters. Any reason to revisit it before the seeing this series?
This more or less is a follow up to Fury and Maria's exploits after Spider-Man: Far from Home and the Skrulls. Remember the post credit scene showed Fury was actually in outer space.
