Favorite mistake made on a tv episode?

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea(tv series)

Episode-Return of the Phantom(starring Alfred Ryder)



At the very beginning the Phantom is being chased down a corridor and he goes into a storage closet(where he is shot dead through the door by crew members of the Seaview).

As soon as they shoot through the door then you see many bullet holes but a second later the bullet holes are gone only to return. Then when the crew members open the door the Phantom falls face first to the floor. When he does this the door has no bullet holes on the other side of the door. Since this is also the ending of the original Phantom episode then I don't know for sure if this was all recreated or this existed on the original episode.