Full Circle (Max) D: Soderbergh, S: Beetz, Danes, Jerome, Olyphant - premieres 7/13/23

Max Original Limited Series "Full Circle" Debuts July 13



An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.



· From director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, the Max Original limited series FULL CIRCLE debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JULY 13 on Max. The six-episode series will continue with two episodes weekly leading up to the finale on Thursday, July 27.



· Cast: Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid.



· Credits: FULL CIRCLE is executive produced and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Ed Solomon is writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is executive producer.