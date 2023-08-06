Full Circle (Max) D: Soderbergh, S: Beetz, Danes, Jerome, Olyphant - premieres 7/13/23
Full Circle (Max) D: Soderbergh, S: Beetz, Danes, Jerome, Olyphant - premieres 7/13/23
Max Original Limited Series "Full Circle" Debuts July 13
An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.
· From director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, the Max Original limited series FULL CIRCLE debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JULY 13 on Max. The six-episode series will continue with two episodes weekly leading up to the finale on Thursday, July 27.
· Logline: An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.
· Cast: Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid.
· Credits: FULL CIRCLE is executive produced and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Ed Solomon is writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is executive producer.
