Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+) - C: Sheridan, S: Saldaña, Kidman - premieres 7/23/23

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual US Military program, follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.



The series stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveria, Michael Kelly with Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman.



Stream the two-episode premiere of Special Ops: Lioness on Sunday, July 23, exclusively on Paramount+. Then stream all-new episodes on Sundays.



Special Ops: Lioness will release globally on Paramount+ July 23.