Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23

Quote:

Based On A True Story is streaming June 8th on Peacock



Synopsis: A dark comedic thriller, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. Emmy Award nominee Kaley Cuoco stars as ‘Ava Bartlett,’ alongside Chris Messina as ‘Nathan’ and Tom Bateman as ‘Matt.'



Starring: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Li Jun Li



Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Craig Rosenberg



Executive Producers: Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan



Star / Executive Producer: Kaley Cuoco



Director (101, 108) / Executive Producer (all eps): Alex Buono



Co-Executive Producers: Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake