Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,661
Likes: 0
Received 3,770 Likes on 2,558 Posts
Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
Based On A True Story is streaming June 8th on Peacock
Synopsis: A dark comedic thriller, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. Emmy Award nominee Kaley Cuoco stars as ‘Ava Bartlett,’ alongside Chris Messina as ‘Nathan’ and Tom Bateman as ‘Matt.'
Starring: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Li Jun Li
Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Craig Rosenberg
Executive Producers: Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan
Star / Executive Producer: Kaley Cuoco
Director (101, 108) / Executive Producer (all eps): Alex Buono
Co-Executive Producers: Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake
Synopsis: A dark comedic thriller, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. Emmy Award nominee Kaley Cuoco stars as ‘Ava Bartlett,’ alongside Chris Messina as ‘Nathan’ and Tom Bateman as ‘Matt.'
Starring: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Li Jun Li
Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Craig Rosenberg
Executive Producers: Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan
Star / Executive Producer: Kaley Cuoco
Director (101, 108) / Executive Producer (all eps): Alex Buono
Co-Executive Producers: Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,556
Received 859 Likes on 691 Posts
Re: Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
Sure, I'm down. The Resort, Mrs Davis, Poker Face, Bupkis, I weirdly like Peacock.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 62,039
Received 1,252 Likes on 830 Posts
Re: Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
Cuoco has my interest.
#5
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,211
Received 749 Likes on 641 Posts
Re: Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
I love Chris Messina. Ill def watch this.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
So, Only Murders in the Building... in California without a specific building.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off