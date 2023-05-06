DVD Talk Forum

Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23

Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23

   
Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23


Based On A True Story is streaming June 8th on Peacock

Synopsis: A dark comedic thriller, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. Emmy Award nominee Kaley Cuoco stars as ‘Ava Bartlett,’ alongside Chris Messina as ‘Nathan’ and Tom Bateman as ‘Matt.'

Starring: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Li Jun Li

Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Craig Rosenberg

Executive Producers: Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan

Star / Executive Producer: Kaley Cuoco

Director (101, 108) / Executive Producer (all eps): Alex Buono

Co-Executive Producers: Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake
All 8 episodes will be available.
Re: Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
Sure, I'm down. The Resort, Mrs Davis, Poker Face, Bupkis, I weirdly like Peacock.
Re: Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
Cuoco has my interest.
Re: Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
"Ava Bartlett" sounds like a very podcast-host name.
Re: Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
I love Chris Messina. Ill def watch this.
Re: Based On A True Story (Peacock) S: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina - premieres 6/8/23
So, Only Murders in the Building... in California without a specific building.
