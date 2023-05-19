Primo (Freevee) - EP: Schur - premieres 5/19/23

Quote:

The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy, inspired by Shea Serranos life growing up in San Antonio, follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as they live their lives on the southside of San Antonio. Rafa is at an inflection point, as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school, hes pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams, and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college. Over the course of the series, the groupRafa, his mom, uncles, friends, and crushwill all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they werent expecting, whether they like it or not.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Carlos Santos as Ryan

· Christina Vidal as Drea

· Efraín Villa as Mondo

· Henri Esteve as Mike

· Ignacio Diaz-Silverio as Rafa

· Johnny Rey Diaz as Rollie

· Jonathan Medina as Jay

· Martin Martinez as Miguel

· Nigel Siwabessy as Harris

· Stakiah Lynn Washington as Mya



CREW INFORMATION:

· David Miner as EP

· Kabir Akhtar as DIR (Pilot)

· Lisa Muse Bryant as EP

· Michael Schur as EP

· Morgan Sackett as EP

· Peter Murrieta as EP

· Shea Serrano as CRTR/EP