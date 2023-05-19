Primo (Freevee) - EP: Schur - premieres 5/19/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,472
Likes: 0
Received 3,703 Likes on 2,522 Posts
Primo (Freevee) - EP: Schur - premieres 5/19/23
The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy, inspired by Shea Serranos life growing up in San Antonio, follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as they live their lives on the southside of San Antonio. Rafa is at an inflection point, as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school, hes pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams, and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college. Over the course of the series, the groupRafa, his mom, uncles, friends, and crushwill all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they werent expecting, whether they like it or not.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Carlos Santos as Ryan
· Christina Vidal as Drea
· Efraín Villa as Mondo
· Henri Esteve as Mike
· Ignacio Diaz-Silverio as Rafa
· Johnny Rey Diaz as Rollie
· Jonathan Medina as Jay
· Martin Martinez as Miguel
· Nigel Siwabessy as Harris
· Stakiah Lynn Washington as Mya
CREW INFORMATION:
· David Miner as EP
· Kabir Akhtar as DIR (Pilot)
· Lisa Muse Bryant as EP
· Michael Schur as EP
· Morgan Sackett as EP
· Peter Murrieta as EP
· Shea Serrano as CRTR/EP
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Carlos Santos as Ryan
· Christina Vidal as Drea
· Efraín Villa as Mondo
· Henri Esteve as Mike
· Ignacio Diaz-Silverio as Rafa
· Johnny Rey Diaz as Rollie
· Jonathan Medina as Jay
· Martin Martinez as Miguel
· Nigel Siwabessy as Harris
· Stakiah Lynn Washington as Mya
CREW INFORMATION:
· David Miner as EP
· Kabir Akhtar as DIR (Pilot)
· Lisa Muse Bryant as EP
· Michael Schur as EP
· Morgan Sackett as EP
· Peter Murrieta as EP
· Shea Serrano as CRTR/EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off