Notable Summer 2023 TV and Streaming Premiere Dates
May 17:
High Desert (Apple TV+, new comedy series)
Working: What We Do All Day (Netflix, new docuseries)
The Family Stallone (Paramount+, new unscripted series)
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (Hulu, new docuseries)
SisterS (IFC, new comedy series)May 18:
XO, Kitty (Netflix, new comedy series)
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (Peacock, new docuseries)
The Three Drinkers in Cognac (Prime Video, new docuseries)
I Survived Bear Grylls (TBS, new competition series)
Awake (Topic, Season 1 of Serbian drama series; U.S. premiere)
Isla Brava (Vix, new Spanish-language drama series)
May 19:
Stillwater (Apple TV+, Season 3)
Muted (Netflix, new drama series)
Selling Sunset (Netflix, Season 6)
Young, Famous & African (Netflix, Season 2)
Spy/Master (Max, new drama series)
The Secrets of Hillsong (FX, new docuseries)
Primo (Amazon Freevee, new drama series)
Air Disasters (Smithsonian Channel, Season 19)
Air Warriors (Smithsonian Channel, Season 11)
Belle Collective (OWN, Season 3)
May 22:
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox, Season 2)
Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+, Season 2)
Happy Valley (Acorn TV/AMC+/BBC America, Season 3; final season, U.S. premiere)
May 23:
Beat Shazam (Fox, Season 6)
Dont Forget the Lyrics (Fox, Season 2)
Clone High (Max, new animated comedy reboot series)
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel (Max, new docuseries)
How to Create a Sex Scandal (Max, new documentary miniseries; relaunch date of former HBO Max)
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (Max, new animated adventure series)
May 24:
MasterChef (Fox, Season 13)
Gordon Ramsays Food Stars (Fox, new competition series)
American Born Chinese (Disney+, new comedy series)
Platonic (Apple TV+, new comedy series)
The Clearing (Hulu, new drama series)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix, Season 2)
Oh Cook! (Prime Video, Season 2)
Mayans M.C.(FX, Season 5; final season)
May 25:
Fubar (Netflix, new action comedy series)
The Kardashians (Hulu, Season 3)
Team Rubicon (Roku Channel, new docuseries)
Dino Pops (Peacock Kids, new childrens animated series)
May 26:
Run the World (Starz, Season 2)
100 Day Dream Home (HGTV, Season 4)
May 28:
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins (Oxygen, Season 2)
May 29:
The Rising (The CW, Season 1 of British drama series; U.S. premiere)
Barons (The CW, Season 1 of Australian drama series; U.S. premiere)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (ID, new documentary miniseries)
Motel Rescue (Magnolia Network, new docuseries)
Americas Hidden Stories (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)
May 30:
Americas Got Talent (NBC, Season 18)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (NBC, new competition series)
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix, Season 3)
Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC, Season 4)
The Real Murders of Orange County (Oxygen, Season 3)
30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary (ESPN, new documentary miniseries)
Bargain Mansions (Magnolia Network, Season 5)
May 31:
Nancy Drew (The CW, Season 4; final season)
Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu, new competition series)
The Ultimate Fighter (ESPN, Season 31)
June 1:
iCarly (Paramount+, Season 3)
Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Netflix, new animated series)
The Days (Netflix, new Japanese drama series)
The Dead Files (Travel Channel, Season 15)
June 2:
Manifest (Netflix, Season 4B; final season)
With Love (Prime Video, Season 2)
Searching for Soul Food (Hulu, Season 2)
Queen of the Universe (Paramount+, Season 2; moved from March 31)
Love Allways (Paramount+, new competition series)
Painting with John (HBO, Season 3)
Growing Floret (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
June 3:
Act Your Age (Bounce, Season 1B)
June 4:
The Idol (HBO, new drama series)
Jo Pickett (Paramount+, Season 2)
The Lazarus Project (TNT, mew drama series)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC, Season 6)
Magnolia Table (Magnolia Network, Season 7)
The Eric Andre Show (Adult Swim, Season 6)
June 5:
American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 15)
Stars on Mars (Fox, new competition series)
Cruel Summer (Freeform, Season 2)
June 6:
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch (History, new docuseries)
June 7:
Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, Season 16)
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo, Season 17)
June 8:
Based on a True Story (Peacock, new dramedy series)
Alone (History, Season 10)
June 9:
Superfan (CBS, new unscripted series)
The Crowded Room (Apple TV+, new limited series)
Human Resources (Netflix, Season 2; final season)
Tex Mex Motors (Netflix, new docuseries)
The Proof Is Out There (History, Season 3B)
Tribunal Justice (Amazon Freevee, new daily courtroom series)
Historical Homos (Dekkoo, new docuseries)
June 11:
The 76th Annual Tony Awards (CBS, live awards special)
The Food That Built America (History, Season 4B)
June 12:
Hey Yahoo (Game Show Network, new game show series)
June 13:
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (MTV, Season 11; moved from May 2; new network)
June 14:
The Wonder Years (ABC, Season 2)
Our Planet II (Netflix, new documentary series)
The Full Monty (Disney+, new drama limited series)
Temptation Island (USA Network, Season 8)
The Big D (USA Network, new competition series)
Save My Skin (TLC, Season 4)
June 15:
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+, Season 2)
Project Runway All-Stars (Bravo, new competition series)
60 Days In (A&E, Season 8)
Booked: First Day (A&E, new docuseries)
Outchefd (Food Network, Season 2)
Look Into My Eyes (Sundance TV, new documentary miniseries)
Peckham Mix (Dekkoo, new comedy series)
June 16:
The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS, live awards special)
Outlander (Starz, Season 7A)
The Cabin Chronicles (Magnolia Network, Season 3)
June 17:
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)
June 18:
The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC, new drama series)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, Season 3)
Endeavour (PBS, Season 9; final season)
Beachside Brawl (Food Network, Season 2)
June 19:
Not Quite Narwhal (Netflix, new childrens animated series)
The Great American Recipe (PBS, Season 2)
June 21:
LA Fire & Rescue (NBC, new drama series)
June 22:
The Bear (Hulu, Season 2)
Lets Get Divorced (Netflix, new dramedy series)
And Just Like That (Max, Season 2)
Trippin with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris (E!, new docuseries)
June 23:
Im a Virgo (Prime Video, new comedy series)
Swagger (Apple TV+, new drama series)
June 26:
The Bachelorette (ABC, Season 20)
Claim to Fame (ABC, Season 2)
Cannes Confidential (Acorn TV, new drama series)
June 28:
Hijack (Apple TV+, new drama series)
Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 6A; final season)
June 29:
The Chase (ABC, Season 3)
Generation Gap (ABC, Season 2)
The Witcher (Netflix, Season 3)
Warrior (Max, Season 3)
June 30:
Tom Clancys Jack Ryan (Prime Video, Season 4; final season)
June TBA:
Black Mirror (Netflix, Season 6)
July 5:
Human Footprint (PBS, new docuseries)
July 6:
Barnwood Builders (Magnolia Network, Season 17)
July 7:
The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video, new drama series)
July 8:
Never Have I Ever (Netflix, Season 4; final season)
VC Andrews (Lifetime, new drama limited series)
Capturing Home (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
July 9:
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Season 10)
The Prank Panel (ABC, new prank show series)
Domina (MGM+, new drama series)
Best in Chow (A&E, new docuseries)
Deliciously Twisted Classics (A&E, new docuseries)
July 10:
BBQ Brawl (Food Network, Season 4)
BBQ USA (Food Network, Season 2)
July 11:
2023 MLB All-Star Game (Fox, live sports special)
July 12:
The Afterparty (Apple TV+, Season 2; moved from April 28)
July 13:
What We Do in the Shadows (FX, Season 5)
July 14:
Foundation (Apple TV+, Season 2)
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Apple TV+, Season 2)
July 16:
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo, Season 14)
Zoë Bakes (Magnolia Network, Season 3)
July 18:
Justified: City Primeval (FX, new drama limited series)
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network, Season 16)
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston (PBS, Season 2)
Southern Storytellers (PBS, new docuseries)
July 21:
Minx (Starz, Season 2)
Praise Petey (Freeform, new animated comedy series)
Making Modern (Magnolia Network, Season 3
July 22:
Established Home (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
July 28:
Good Omens (Prime Video, Season 2)
July 30:
When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel, Season 10)
July TBA:
Dark Winds (AMC, Season 2)
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake (Bravo, new unscripted series)
Black Pop (E!, new docuseries)
August 2:
Reservation Dogs (FX, Season 3)
August 3:
Heartstopper (Netflix, Season 2)
August 6:
Worst Cooks in America (Food Network, Season 26)
Design Down Under (Magnolia Network, new docuseries)
Big Sky Kitchen (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
August 8:
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, Season 3)
August 10:
Painkiller (Netflix, new drama limited series)
August 30:
Archer (FXX, Season 14; final season)
Summer TBA:
Son of a Critch (The CW, Season 1 of Canadian comedy series; U.S. premiere)
Run the Burbs (The CW, Season 2 of Canadian comedy series; U.S. premiere)
Moonshine (The CW, Season 2 of Canadian comedy series; U.S. premiere)
Bump (The CW, Season 2 of Australian dramedy series; U.S. premiere)
Family Law (The CW, Season 2 of Canadian comedy series; U.S. premiere)
Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 (The CW, new docuseries)
Recipe for Disaster (The CW, new competition series)
Great Chocolate Showdown (The CW, Season 2)
American Horror Story (FX, Season 12)
Quarterback (Netflix, new docuseries)
Twin Love (Prime Video/Freevee, new competition series)
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (MTV, Season 2; new network)
Time of Essence (OWN, new docuseries)
Ugliest House in America (HGTV, Season 4)
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge (HGTV, new competition series)
My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim, new animated shortform series)
From Deadline.com updated as of 5/17/23
https://deadline.com/feature/2023-tv...es-1235138890/
