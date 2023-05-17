Conan O'Brien Must Go (Max) -- International Travel show hosted by Conan O'Brien

Quote:

Max has ordered CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO, a new international travel series from Conan O'Brien. The four-episode series is currently in production and will feature O'Brien visiting new friends he's met through his podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan," where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world.



· Conan O'Brien quote: "My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did."



· Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: "Conan is a national treasure... at least that's what he keeps telling me. It's been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They're everything you'd hope for - insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they'd probably want to admit."



· Credits: Produced by Conaco, CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO is executive produced by O'Brien and Jeff Ross.

