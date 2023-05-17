Conan O'Brien Must Go (Max) -- International Travel show hosted by Conan O'Brien
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,279
Received 2,614 Likes on 1,934 Posts
Conan O'Brien Must Go (Max) -- International Travel show hosted by Conan O'Brien
Max has ordered CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO, a new international travel series from Conan O'Brien. The four-episode series is currently in production and will feature O'Brien visiting new friends he's met through his podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan," where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world.
· Conan O'Brien quote: "My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did."
· Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: "Conan is a national treasure... at least that's what he keeps telling me. It's been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They're everything you'd hope for - insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they'd probably want to admit."
· Credits: Produced by Conaco, CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO is executive produced by O'Brien and Jeff Ross.
· Conan O'Brien quote: "My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did."
· Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: "Conan is a national treasure... at least that's what he keeps telling me. It's been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They're everything you'd hope for - insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they'd probably want to admit."
· Credits: Produced by Conaco, CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO is executive produced by O'Brien and Jeff Ross.
I am so watching this. He's been posting little updates on his YouTube on where he's at.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off