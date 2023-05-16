High Desert (Apple TV+) S: Arquette, Dillon, Taylor, EP: Stiller, D: Roach - premieres 5/17/23
High Desert (Apple TV+) S: Arquette, Dillon, Taylor, EP: Stiller, D: Roach - premieres 5/17/23
High Desert, the new eight-episode dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who also serves as executive producer, Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir ODonnell. Directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the half-hour series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.
"High Desert follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.
Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is created and written by Fichman, Ford and Hoppe, who also serve as executive producers. High Desert is produced by Stiller through Red Hour Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Delirious Media.
High Desert reunites Stiller with Arquette following the AFI and WGA Award-winning, and Peabody Award-nominated hit Apple Original series Severance, as well as Escape at Dannemora, and the comedy classic Flirting with Disaster. Stiller and Roach also previously collaborated on the legendary comedy trilogy Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers.
