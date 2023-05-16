High Desert (Apple TV+) S: Arquette, Dillon, Taylor, EP: Stiller, D: Roach - premieres 5/17/23

Quote:

High Desert, the new eight-episode dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who also serves as executive producer, Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir ODonnell. Directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the half-hour series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.



"High Desert follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.



Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is created and written by Fichman, Ford and Hoppe, who also serve as executive producers. High Desert is produced by Stiller through Red Hour Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Delirious Media.



High Desert reunites Stiller with Arquette following the AFI and WGA Award-winning, and Peabody Award-nominated hit Apple Original series Severance, as well as Escape at Dannemora, and the comedy classic Flirting with Disaster. Stiller and Roach also previously collaborated on the legendary comedy trilogy Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers.