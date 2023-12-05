City on Fire (Apple TV +) -- EPs: Schwartz, Savage -- Premieres 5/12/23

Quote:

In "City on Fire," an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends' band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she's revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.



Chase Sui Wonders stars as Samantha, and Wyatt Oleff plays Charlie, a friend of Samantha's who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After Samantha is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened.



"City on Fire" is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+. Schwartz and Savage wrote all eight episodes and serve as showrunners and executive producers under Fake Empire. Jesse Peretz directs four episodes and serves as executive producer. Fake Empire's Lis Rowinski serves as co-executive producer.

