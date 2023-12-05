DVD Talk Forum

SILO (Apple +TV)

05-12-23, 11:55 AM
SILO (Apple +TV)
Anyone watching this? it is surprisingly good and seems to be avoiding a lot of obvious melodrama that usually plagues these types of shows. The out of order story telling is pretty effective. Definitely worth giving a shot IMO
05-12-23, 12:11 PM
Re: SILO (Apple +TV)
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/65...-5-5-23-a.html
Silo (Apple TV+) - S: Rebecca Ferguson - premieres 5/5/23

