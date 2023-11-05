The Full Monty (Hulu) - sequel series - S: Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy - premieres 6/14/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,395
Likes: 0
Received 3,673 Likes on 2,502 Posts
The Full Monty (Hulu) - sequel series - S: Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy - premieres 6/14/23
FXs The Full Monty: A comeback thats been 25 years in the making. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER. All episodes streaming 6.14. Only on Hulu.
The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and one very unconventional hostage situation. Gaz might be older but hes no wiser, and best mate Dave refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.
The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and one very unconventional hostage situation. Gaz might be older but hes no wiser, and best mate Dave refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off