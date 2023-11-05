DVD Talk Forum

The Full Monty (Hulu) - sequel series - S: Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy - premieres 6/14/23

The Full Monty (Hulu) - sequel series - S: Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy - premieres 6/14/23

   
The Full Monty (Hulu) - sequel series - S: Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy - premieres 6/14/23

FXs The Full Monty: A comeback thats been 25 years in the making. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER. All episodes streaming 6.14. Only on Hulu.

The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and one very unconventional hostage situation. Gaz might be older but hes no wiser, and best mate Dave refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.
Star Trek: Picard (Paramount +) -- The 3rd and Final season -- Premieres 2/16/23

