Arnold (Netflix) 3-part docuseries about Schwarzenegger - premieres 6/7/23

This three part documentary series chronicles never before seen footage & stories of Arnold Schwarzeneggers journey from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In the series, theres unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. We see many talk about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time governing the state of California. The joys and the turbulence of his family life are unveiled in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.



