Platonic (Apple TV+) - S: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne - premieres 5/24/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,253
Likes: 0
Received 3,629 Likes on 2,472 Posts
Platonic (Apple TV+) - S: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne - premieres 5/24/23
Friends dont let friends have mid-life crises alone. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star in Platonic, streaming May 24 on Apple TV+
Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duos friendship becomes all consumingand destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The ensemble cast also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez.
Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stollers Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.
Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duos friendship becomes all consumingand destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The ensemble cast also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez.
Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stollers Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off