Platonic (Apple TV+) - S: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne - premieres 5/24/23

   
Platonic (Apple TV+) - S: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne - premieres 5/24/23
Friends dont let friends have mid-life crises alone. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star in Platonic, streaming May 24 on Apple TV+

Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duos friendship becomes all consumingand destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The ensemble cast also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stollers Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.
