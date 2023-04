Platonic (Apple TV+) - S: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne - premieres 5/24/23

Quote:

Friends donít let friends have mid-life crises alone. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star in Platonic, streaming May 24 on Apple TV+



Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duoís friendship becomes all consumingóand destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The ensemble cast also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez.



Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stollerís Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.