The Witcher (Netflix) - Season 3 Thread - premieres 6/29/23

The Witcher (Netflix) - Season 3 Thread - premieres 6/29/23

   
The Witcher (Netflix) - Season 3 Thread - premieres 6/29/23


This summer, everything changes. The Witcher Season 3 begins on June 29th.
Final season with Cavill. Season 4 will have Liam Hemsworth take over the role.
Re: The Witcher (Netflix) - Season 3 Thread - premieres 6/29/23
Split season, too.

The first five episodes will arrive on June 29th, with the remaining three episodes to arrive four weeks later on July 27th.
