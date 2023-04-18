Mrs. Davis (Peacock) C: D. Lindelof, T. Hernandez S : B. Gilpin
New Series from LOST/ The Leftovers / Watchmen show runner Damon Lindelof.
Peacock | Season Premiere Date: April 20, 2023
Summary: Simone (Betty Gilpin), a nun from Reno, seeks to destroy an artificial intelligence known as Mrs. Davis in this drama series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof.
Creator: Damon Lindelof and Owen Harris and Tara Hernandez
Genre(s): Comedy, Drama, Science Fiction
Alan Sepinwall loved it, despite it being a dumb and messy show, apparently. Looks fun.
