Mrs. Davis (Peacock) C: D. Lindelof, T. Hernandez S : B. Gilpin

New Series from LOST/ The Leftovers / Watchmen show runner Damon Lindelof. Peacock | Season Premiere Date: April 20, 2023Summary: Simone (Betty Gilpin), a nun from Reno, seeks to destroy an artificial intelligence known as Mrs. Davis in this drama series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof.Creator: Damon Lindelof and Owen Harris and Tara Hernandez Genre(s): Comedy, Drama, Science FictionAlan Sepinwall loved it, despite it being a dumb and messy show, apparently. Looks fun.