All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix) W: Knight, D: Levy, S: Ruffalo, Laurie, Hofmann, Eidinger, Bailey

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE tells the story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, an brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.



From Director Shawn Levy, All the Light We Cannot See stars Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, with Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo. And introducing newcomer Aria Mia Loberti.



Coming to Netflix, November 2nd, 2023.