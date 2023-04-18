DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix) W: Knight, D: Levy, S: Ruffalo, Laurie, Hofmann, Eidinger, Bailey

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix) W: Knight, D: Levy, S: Ruffalo, Laurie, Hofmann, Eidinger, Bailey

   
Old 04-18-23, 10:50 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,194
Likes: 0
Received 3,609 Likes on 2,454 Posts
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix) W: Knight, D: Levy, S: Ruffalo, Laurie, Hofmann, Eidinger, Bailey
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE tells the story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, an brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.

From Director Shawn Levy, All the Light We Cannot See stars Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, with Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo. And introducing newcomer Aria Mia Loberti.

Coming to Netflix, November 2nd, 2023.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Mandalorian (S3E08) - Season Finale - Chapter 24 - 4/19/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.