Star Trek: Section 31 movie S: Michelle Yeoh, D: Osunsanmi

TV Talk

Star Trek: Section 31 movie S: Michelle Yeoh, D: Osunsanmi

   
04-18-23, 10:10 AM
Star Trek: Section 31 movie S: Michelle Yeoh, D: Osunsanmi
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...ie-1235390046/


They've been trying to make this a series since the first season of Disco, but now they're just going to do a movie. I'm assuming it's a TV movie on Paramount+ so that's why I'm putting it here.
04-18-23, 10:13 AM
Re: Star Trek: Section 31 movie S: Michelle Yeoh, D: Osunsanmi
Yes it’s a Paramount + original movie

