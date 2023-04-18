Star Trek: Section 31 movie S: Michelle Yeoh, D: Osunsanmi
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...ie-1235390046/
They've been trying to make this a series since the first season of Disco, but now they're just going to do a movie. I'm assuming it's a TV movie on Paramount+ so that's why I'm putting it here.
Re: Star Trek: Section 31 movie S: Michelle Yeoh, D: Osunsanmi
Yes it’s a Paramount + original movie
