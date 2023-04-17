FX's Class of '09 (Hulu) -- S: Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara -- Premieres 5/10/23
FX's Class of '09 follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.
8 episode limited series.
FX produced it, but it's only streaming on Hulu.
