Bupkis (Peacock) S: Davidson, Pesci, Falco - premieres 5/4/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,165
Likes: 0
Received 3,599 Likes on 2,446 Posts
Bupkis (Peacock) S: Davidson, Pesci, Falco - premieres 5/4/23
Bupkis is streaming May 4th on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3ZEjbBt
Synopsis: Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidsons real life. The series combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.
Synopsis: Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidsons real life. The series combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off