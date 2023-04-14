DVD Talk Forum

Bupkis (Peacock) S: Davidson, Pesci, Falco - premieres 5/4/23

   
Bupkis (Peacock) S: Davidson, Pesci, Falco - premieres 5/4/23
Bupkis is streaming May 4th on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3ZEjbBt

Synopsis: Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidsons real life. The series combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.
