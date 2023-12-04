The Penguin (limited series) HBO Max
The Penguin is an upcoming American television miniseries created by Lauren LeFranc for the streaming service Max. Based on the DC Comics character Penguin, it is a spin-off from the film The Batman (2022) that explores the Penguin's rise to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld. The series is produced by 6th & Idaho, DC Studios, and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television Studios, with LeFranc serving as showrunner.
Colin Farrell stars as the Penguin, reprising his role from The Batman, alongside Cristin Milioti. Development was underway by September 2021, with LeFranc attached as writer and Farrell soon set to reprise his role. HBO Max ordered the series shortly after the film's March 2022 release, and Craig Zobel joined to direct the first three episodes in October. Filming began in March 2023 in New York City and will last until that July.
The Penguin is scheduled to be released on Max in 2024 and will consist of eight episodes.
Literally like 6 threads down
Literally like 6 threads down
