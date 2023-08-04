SNL 04/08/23 (S48E17) H: Molly Shannon - MG: Jonas Brothers
SNL 04/08/23 (S48E17) H: Molly Shannon - MG: Jonas Brothers
She finally gets her chance to host! Which characters will she revisit?
and we shouldnt have any who the heck are these Brothers Jonas guys? posts. 😉
Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01) H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02) H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03) H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
SNL 10/29/22 (S48E04) H: Jack Harlow - MG: Jack Harlow
SNL 11/05/22 (S48E05) H: Amy Schumer - MG: Steve Lacy
SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06) H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
SNL 12/03/22 (S48E07) H: Keke Palmer - MG: Sza
SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08) H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
SNL 01/28/23 (S48E11) H: Michael B. Jordan - MG: Lil Baby
SNL 02/04/23 (S48E12) H: Pedro Pascal - MG: Coldplay
SNL 02/25/23 (S48E13) H: Woody Harrelson - MG: Jack White
SNL 03/04/23 (S48E14) H: Travis Kelce - MG: Kelsea Ballerini
SNL 03/11/23 (S48E15) H: Jenna Ortega - MG: The 1975
SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
SNL 04/08/23 (S48E17) H: Molly Shannon - MG: Jonas Brothers
SNL 04/15/23 (S48E18) H: Ana De Armas - MG: Karol G
Re: SNL 04/08/23 (S48E17) H: Molly Shannon - MG: Jonas Brothers
Shannon was on during my least favorite era of SNL. I found pretty much every performer and every character to be like fingernails on a chalkboard.
Shannon seems to have found her niche lately of playing the over bearing, annoying mother character in movies.
Re: SNL 04/08/23 (S48E17) H: Molly Shannon - MG: Jonas Brothers
I remember the catholic school girl bit and the Schwetty Balls sketch. Thats about it.
Re: SNL 04/08/23 (S48E17) H: Molly Shannon - MG: Jonas Brothers
Guessing she plays all the hit characters.
Is she promoting A Good Person (in which she plays an overbearing mother, ha). Or am I missing her new Marvel character or something?
Re: SNL 04/08/23 (S48E17) H: Molly Shannon - MG: Jonas Brothers
She played overbearing MIL perfectly in White Lotus.
