The Lazarus Project (TNT) -- Time Travel action drama -- Premieres 6/4/23
About The Lazarus Project: George is the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction. George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus wont let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question: if you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?
This is a UK import that originally aired last year. TNT bought the rights. They don't produce original shows anymore.
This looks like a mix of Frequency and Groundhog Day. Should be fine summer filler viewing. Just putting this on all your radars.
La Brea writers would like a word with the creators of this show...
https://youtu.be/rVqkZ3g1uz8
Concept looks interesting. Any idea how it was received in the UK?
6 reviews. Mostly positive. I think TNT bought it because it's cheap and already made to use as summer filler.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/th...us_project/s01
Saw the whole first season already off Brit TV. It's got some good moments, and some stuff that you think is just filler ends up being really interesting. But the problem is that the main character is not particularly likeable, and he ends up acting like a real idiot for several episodes without really giving us a chance to get to know him first. Watchable though.
