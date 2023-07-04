Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu) - S: Kathryn Hahn - premieres 4/7/23

Quote:

Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn) a writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.



When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice. After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare's life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers - and for herself - to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.



Cast: The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford, with guest stars Owen Painter, Merritt Wever, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Michaela Watkins.



Credits: Liz Tigelaar Serves as Creator/EP of the series. Lauren Neustadter, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons, Cheryl Strayed, Stacey Silverman, and Kathryn Hahn are also EPs on the series from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine.