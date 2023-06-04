DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid

   
Old 04-06-23, 01:42 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,586
Received 2,474 Likes on 1,834 Posts
My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid


"My Adventures with Superman" gave fans an exciting first look at the upcoming animated series in a new teaser trailer revealed today. The show, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, and based on characters from DC, follows the action-packed, comedic and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane. The series stars Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, Alice Lee as the voice of Lois Lane, and Ishmael Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen. The series debuts this summer on Adult Swim and on the streamer.

"My Adventures with Superman" is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love... as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.

Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt ("Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus") and Brendan Clogher ("Voltron: Legendary Defender") are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell ("She-Ra and the Princesses of Power") as co-producer.

Premieres this summer. 2 seasons were ordered


DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-06-23, 01:48 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 79,665
Received 1,050 Likes on 726 Posts
Re: My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid
I don't recall this being part of the Gunn DC announcement, was it?
​​​​​​
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-06-23, 02:17 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,586
Received 2,474 Likes on 1,834 Posts
Re: My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid
Originally Posted by Deftones View Post
I don't recall this being part of the Gunn DC announcement, was it?
​​​​​​
This was ordered May 2021. Looks like it was originally supposed to air on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Breaking News - HBO Max and Cartoon Network Take Flight with Series Commitment for "My Adventures with Superman" | TheFutonCritic.com
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-06-23, 03:53 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
bluetoast's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 11,363
Received 182 Likes on 137 Posts
Re: My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid
From the title, I would have liked to see a Seinfeld project.
bluetoast is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Rabbit Hole (Paramount +) -- S: Kiefer Sutherland -- Premieres 3/26/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.