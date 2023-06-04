My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid
My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid
"My Adventures with Superman" gave fans an exciting first look at the upcoming animated series in a new teaser trailer revealed today. The show, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, and based on characters from DC, follows the action-packed, comedic and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane. The series stars Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, Alice Lee as the voice of Lois Lane, and Ishmael Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen. The series debuts this summer on Adult Swim and on the streamer.
"My Adventures with Superman" is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love... as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.
Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt ("Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus") and Brendan Clogher ("Voltron: Legendary Defender") are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell ("She-Ra and the Princesses of Power") as co-producer.
Premieres this summer. 2 seasons were ordered
Re: My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid
I don't recall this being part of the Gunn DC announcement, was it?
Re: My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/HBO Max) -- Animated series -- V: Jack Quaid
Breaking News - HBO Max and Cartoon Network Take Flight with Series Commitment for "My Adventures with Superman" | TheFutonCritic.com
