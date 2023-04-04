Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23

This was an expensive episode that was expertly directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.



... and I loved it.



Yeah, I could have done without Jack Black, Lizzo, and Christopher Lloyd, but it was good to have a good diversion into the world building of that quality, but yeah, this ep could have been limited to the first scene and the last scene and we'd have the same resolution.



But it does make sense that Bo Katan should wield the Dark Saber... and its curious how Din waited until they were in the company of her old fleet before surrendering the saber.



But man, this episode was beautiful. A full retinue of Star Wars species, the various droids, a location that was bright and welcoming for a change.



Hopefully these last two episodes (on 4/12 and 4/19) are the ones we've been waiting for... a true connection to the story and the introduction of a serious threat.

