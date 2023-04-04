DVD Talk Forum

The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23

The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23

   
04-04-23, 03:45 PM
The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23

04-04-23, 03:57 PM
re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Wonder if season 4 will be Book of Bo Katan.
04-05-23, 05:51 AM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
That was an entertaining, 5 minute chapter.

Whats left? Two more chapters?
04-05-23, 06:37 AM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
"You had me at battle droids."
04-05-23, 07:06 AM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
At least with some of the other underwhelming episodes this season you could still see how they fit into the larger story, but I really don't see any connection here. They could've landed and jumped to the end without any of it, or have them go on a mission with the old crew and then close with her earning back their respect, etc Instead, we get a very large bit of stunt casting...
04-05-23, 08:28 AM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
This was an expensive episode that was expertly directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.

... and I loved it.

Yeah, I could have done without Jack Black, Lizzo, and Christopher Lloyd, but it was good to have a good diversion into the world building of that quality, but yeah, this ep could have been limited to the first scene and the last scene and we'd have the same resolution.

But it does make sense that Bo Katan should wield the Dark Saber... and its curious how Din waited until they were in the company of her old fleet before surrendering the saber.

But man, this episode was beautiful. A full retinue of Star Wars species, the various droids, a location that was bright and welcoming for a change.

Hopefully these last two episodes (on 4/12 and 4/19) are the ones we've been waiting for... a true connection to the story and the introduction of a serious threat.
04-05-23, 11:20 AM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Originally Posted by Goldberg74 View Post
Hopefully these last two episodes (on 4/12 and 4/19) are the ones we've been waiting for... a true connection to the story and the introduction of a serious threat.
Why start now?
04-05-23, 12:28 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Originally Posted by Rob V View Post
Why start now?
I'm hopeful.
04-05-23, 12:31 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Originally Posted by Rob V View Post
Why start now?
There's probably a good 5 mins of excellent storytelling in those last two chapters.

Something to get excited about.

Maybe Fett will come in and hijack the rest of the season
04-05-23, 12:53 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Originally Posted by Toddarino View Post
Wonder if season 4 will be Book of Bo Katan.
Originally Posted by candyrocket786 View Post
Maybe Fett will come in and hijack the rest of the season
"The Bo and Boba Family Variety Show"
04-05-23, 04:19 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Ok, so this the no longer THE Mandalorian, but Bunches of Mandalorians. This stunt casting has got to stop, way too distracting. The "reveal" of Lloyd as the bad guy was like a Scooby Doo moment...."I would have gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling Mandalorians!"
04-05-23, 05:15 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Something has been bothering me for a few episodes now: why isn't there a consistent pronunciation of Bo-Katan's name in this show? Some characters pronounce the last syllable as "on" and some pronounce it as "anne" and some switch back and forth (I'm looking at you, Armorer). What's that about?
04-05-23, 06:18 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Ha - Lizzo!
04-05-23, 06:20 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
"You had me at battle droids."
04-05-23, 06:30 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Originally Posted by SmackDaddy View Post
This stunt casting has got to stop, way too distracting.
I think they borrowed the casting director from Willow.

We've had stunt casting before (some goo, some bad): Titus Welliver, Werner Herzog, Bill Burr, Clancy Brown, Michael Biehn, Timothy Olyphant, Horacio Sanz, and Tim Meadows.
04-05-23, 07:23 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Originally Posted by Goldberg74 View Post
I think they borrowed the casting director from Willow.

We've had stunt casting before (some goo, some bad): Titus Welliver, Werner Herzog, Bill Burr, Clancy Brown, Michael Biehn, Timothy Olyphant, Horacio Sanz, and Tim Meadows.
Burr, Olyphant and Herzog aren't really what I could consider stunt casting like most of the others. Seems like most from this season are a "look, it's a random celeb we thought would be funny to see in Star Wars" variety. I guess it wouldn't stick out as much were there a cohesive plan here.
04-05-23, 07:44 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
I like jack Black but I’m ready for him to not look like a homeless person.
04-05-23, 08:32 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Was fun but nothing great. Basically a diversion just to give Bo Katan the dark saber back. I assumed that was what was going on when the previously on focused on all of that.
04-05-23, 08:39 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
My issue is when they cast non-actors, the directors as New Republic pilots is by far the worst. Seriously there are actors who would've loved to have those parts...and maybe you gradually build up a nice supporting roster of New Republic pilots. Everything's just a little too casual with the Mandalorian crew, like it's just a bunch of friends hanging out...no surprise that's what the show is starting to feel like.
04-05-23, 09:03 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Oh, man, that was bad. Embarrassingly bad.
04-05-23, 09:56 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Well, this was an interesting episode. I was fine with the story, but didnt need the cameos. Too distracting.
04-05-23, 09:58 PM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Star Wars fans: Hate Star Wars, can't stop watching Star Wars
04-06-23, 05:49 AM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
I just come to this thread to see people bitch.

Actually I think that’s why I come to DVD Talk in general
04-06-23, 06:12 AM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Yeah Im amused at the weekly complaints about no overarching story. Were being fed pizza every week, were told its pizza every week, and people are wondering where the steak is.
04-06-23, 07:27 AM
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Originally Posted by bluetoast View Post
Yeah Im amused at the weekly complaints about no overarching story. Were being fed pizza every week, were told its pizza every week, and people are wondering where the steak is.
For what it's worth, my complaints with this season are strictly with the execution. I have no problem with being fed pizza every week especially because that's what we've gotten since this show started and the first two seasons were excellent. My problem is that this season, the toppings are scattered unevenly, the dough is undercooked, the cheese is moldy, etc. In other words, the pizza we've gotten each week this season has a little something wrong with it that makes it less consistent and less tasty than it used to be.
