The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,089
Likes: 0
Received 3,577 Likes on 2,431 Posts
The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,091
Received 656 Likes on 441 Posts
re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Wonder if season 4 will be Book of Bo Katan.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 6,190
Received 191 Likes on 133 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
That was an entertaining, 5 minute chapter.
Whats left? Two more chapters?
Whats left? Two more chapters?
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,963
Received 1,038 Likes on 755 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
"You had me at battle droids."
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
At least with some of the other underwhelming episodes this season you could still see how they fit into the larger story, but I really don't see any connection here. They could've landed and jumped to the end without any of it, or have them go on a mission with the old crew and then close with her earning back their respect, etc Instead, we get a very large bit of stunt casting...
#6
Moderator
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
This was an expensive episode that was expertly directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.
... and I loved it.
Yeah, I could have done without Jack Black, Lizzo, and Christopher Lloyd, but it was good to have a good diversion into the world building of that quality, but yeah, this ep could have been limited to the first scene and the last scene and we'd have the same resolution.
But it does make sense that Bo Katan should wield the Dark Saber... and its curious how Din waited until they were in the company of her old fleet before surrendering the saber.
But man, this episode was beautiful. A full retinue of Star Wars species, the various droids, a location that was bright and welcoming for a change.
Hopefully these last two episodes (on 4/12 and 4/19) are the ones we've been waiting for... a true connection to the story and the introduction of a serious threat.
... and I loved it.
Yeah, I could have done without Jack Black, Lizzo, and Christopher Lloyd, but it was good to have a good diversion into the world building of that quality, but yeah, this ep could have been limited to the first scene and the last scene and we'd have the same resolution.
But it does make sense that Bo Katan should wield the Dark Saber... and its curious how Din waited until they were in the company of her old fleet before surrendering the saber.
But man, this episode was beautiful. A full retinue of Star Wars species, the various droids, a location that was bright and welcoming for a change.
Hopefully these last two episodes (on 4/12 and 4/19) are the ones we've been waiting for... a true connection to the story and the introduction of a serious threat.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 12,229
Received 290 Likes on 240 Posts
#9
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 6,190
Received 191 Likes on 133 Posts
#10
Moderator
#11
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Ok, so this the no longer THE Mandalorian, but Bunches of Mandalorians. This stunt casting has got to stop, way too distracting. The "reveal" of Lloyd as the bad guy was like a Scooby Doo moment...."I would have gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling Mandalorians!"
#12
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: St Louis, MO
Posts: 7,541
Received 185 Likes on 135 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Something has been bothering me for a few episodes now: why isn't there a consistent pronunciation of Bo-Katan's name in this show? Some characters pronounce the last syllable as "on" and some pronounce it as "anne" and some switch back and forth (I'm looking at you, Armorer). What's that about?
#13
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Mar 2002
Location: East County
Posts: 34,914
Received 159 Likes on 132 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Ha - Lizzo!
#14
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Mar 2002
Location: East County
Posts: 34,914
Received 159 Likes on 132 Posts
#15
Moderator
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
We've had stunt casting before (some goo, some bad): Titus Welliver, Werner Herzog, Bill Burr, Clancy Brown, Michael Biehn, Timothy Olyphant, Horacio Sanz, and Tim Meadows.
#16
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
#17
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 21,999
Received 402 Likes on 312 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
I like jack Black but I’m ready for him to not look like a homeless person.
#18
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 79,665
Received 1,050 Likes on 726 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Was fun but nothing great. Basically a diversion just to give Bo Katan the dark saber back. I assumed that was what was going on when the previously on focused on all of that.
#19
DVD Talk Legend
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
My issue is when they cast non-actors, the directors as New Republic pilots is by far the worst. Seriously there are actors who would've loved to have those parts...and maybe you gradually build up a nice supporting roster of New Republic pilots. Everything's just a little too casual with the Mandalorian crew, like it's just a bunch of friends hanging out...no surprise that's what the show is starting to feel like.
#20
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 10,279
Received 727 Likes on 445 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Oh, man, that was bad. Embarrassingly bad.
#21
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,035
Received 258 Likes on 202 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Well, this was an interesting episode. I was fine with the story, but didnt need the cameos. Too distracting.
#23
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Southern Cal-ee-for-nee
Posts: 32,451
Received 252 Likes on 188 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
I just come to this thread to see people bitch.
Actually I think that’s why I come to DVD Talk in general
Actually I think that’s why I come to DVD Talk in general
#24
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23
Yeah Im amused at the weekly complaints about no overarching story. Were being fed pizza every week, were told its pizza every week, and people are wondering where the steak is.
#25
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: St Louis, MO
Posts: 7,541
Received 185 Likes on 135 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E06) - Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - 4/5/23