Unstable (Netflix) C: Lowe, Fresco S: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe

Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) is none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?



Theyll figure it out, maybe.



Unstable, on Netflix March 30.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Aaron Branch as Malcolm

· Emma Ferreira as Ruby

· John Owen Lowe as Jackson

· Rachel Marsh as Luna

· Rob Lowe as Ellis

· Sian Clifford as Anna



CREW INFORMATION:

· John Owen Lowe as CRTR/EP

· Marc Buckland as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Rob Lowe as CRTR/EP

· Victor Fresco as CRTR/EP