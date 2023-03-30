DVD Talk Forum

Unstable (Netflix) C: Lowe, Fresco S: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe

   
Unstable (Netflix) C: Lowe, Fresco S: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe
Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) is none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

Theyll figure it out, maybe.

Unstable, on Netflix March 30.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aaron Branch as Malcolm
· Emma Ferreira as Ruby
· John Owen Lowe as Jackson
· Rachel Marsh as Luna
· Rob Lowe as Ellis
· Sian Clifford as Anna

CREW INFORMATION:
· John Owen Lowe as CRTR/EP
· Marc Buckland as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Rob Lowe as CRTR/EP
· Victor Fresco as CRTR/EP
From the Creator of Better Off Ted, Santa Clarita Diet, etc...
