Unstable (Netflix) C: Lowe, Fresco S: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,041
Likes: 0
Received 3,566 Likes on 2,422 Posts
Unstable (Netflix) C: Lowe, Fresco S: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe
Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) is none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?
Theyll figure it out, maybe.
Unstable, on Netflix March 30.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aaron Branch as Malcolm
· Emma Ferreira as Ruby
· John Owen Lowe as Jackson
· Rachel Marsh as Luna
· Rob Lowe as Ellis
· Sian Clifford as Anna
CREW INFORMATION:
· John Owen Lowe as CRTR/EP
· Marc Buckland as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Rob Lowe as CRTR/EP
· Victor Fresco as CRTR/EP
Theyll figure it out, maybe.
Unstable, on Netflix March 30.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aaron Branch as Malcolm
· Emma Ferreira as Ruby
· John Owen Lowe as Jackson
· Rachel Marsh as Luna
· Rob Lowe as Ellis
· Sian Clifford as Anna
CREW INFORMATION:
· John Owen Lowe as CRTR/EP
· Marc Buckland as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Rob Lowe as CRTR/EP
· Victor Fresco as CRTR/EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off