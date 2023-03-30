DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Scott Pigrim Animated Series (Netflix) S : Cera, Winstead, K. Culkin EP E. Wright

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Scott Pigrim Animated Series (Netflix) S : Cera, Winstead, K. Culkin EP E. Wright

   
Old 03-30-23, 09:28 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 67,073
Received 4,296 Likes on 2,908 Posts
Scott Pigrim Animated Series (Netflix) S : Cera, Winstead, K. Culkin EP E. Wright
Sorry if this should have gone in the Anime Forum, but it feels big enough to be in the TV one to me. Very excited to hear about this.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-30-23, 09:31 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 41,153
Received 1,438 Likes on 1,113 Posts
Re: Scott Pigrim Animated Series (Netflix) S : Cera, Winstead, K. Culkin EP E. Wright
Awesome job getting back the (entire?) cast.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.