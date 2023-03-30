Scott Pigrim Animated Series (Netflix) S : Cera, Winstead, K. Culkin EP E. Wright
Sorry if this should have gone in the Anime Forum, but it feels big enough to be in the TV one to me. Very excited to hear about this.
Awesome job getting back the (entire?) cast.
