The White Lotus (HBO) - Season 3
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,000
Likes: 0
Received 3,559 Likes on 2,417 Posts
The White Lotus (HBO) - Season 3
The White Lotus is heading to Thailand, multiple sources close to the production tell Variety.
As the first two seasons of Mike Whites The White Lotus were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, its possible that Season 3 will take place at one of the luxury hotel giants four properties in Thailand, which are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle. Thailands Four Seasons resorts are spread across the city, country, jungle and beach, giving White plenty of settings to play with, if he so chooses.
HBO declined to comment.
White had previously hinted that Season 3 may take place in Asia and focus on death and Eastern religion and spirituality.
The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, White said in a clip pegged at the end of the Season 2 finale. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.
Production on Season 3 has yet to begin, as sources say White has been spending time in Thailand scoping out sites. Casting details have yet to be announced, but as Season 2 featured a primarily new ensemble, its safe to assume there will be plenty of fresh faces on vacation in Asia.
The White Lotus won 10 Emmy awards for its first season, including for outstanding limited or anthology series and supporting actress for Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in the Sicily-set Season 2. Earlier this year, Coolidge won a Golden Globe for Season 2, which also took home best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture. The series also won two SAG awards, for best TV drama ensemble and for Coolidges performance.
White, who writes and directs The White Lotus, executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.
As the first two seasons of Mike Whites The White Lotus were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, its possible that Season 3 will take place at one of the luxury hotel giants four properties in Thailand, which are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle. Thailands Four Seasons resorts are spread across the city, country, jungle and beach, giving White plenty of settings to play with, if he so chooses.
HBO declined to comment.
White had previously hinted that Season 3 may take place in Asia and focus on death and Eastern religion and spirituality.
The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, White said in a clip pegged at the end of the Season 2 finale. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.
Production on Season 3 has yet to begin, as sources say White has been spending time in Thailand scoping out sites. Casting details have yet to be announced, but as Season 2 featured a primarily new ensemble, its safe to assume there will be plenty of fresh faces on vacation in Asia.
The White Lotus won 10 Emmy awards for its first season, including for outstanding limited or anthology series and supporting actress for Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in the Sicily-set Season 2. Earlier this year, Coolidge won a Golden Globe for Season 2, which also took home best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture. The series also won two SAG awards, for best TV drama ensemble and for Coolidges performance.
White, who writes and directs The White Lotus, executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,685
Received 704 Likes on 603 Posts
Re: The White Lotus (HBO) - Season 3
I wouldnt care where it was set, Ill be watching from week one.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off