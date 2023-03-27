Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) - -The 8th and Final season -- Premieres 5/14/23
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) - -The 8th and Final season -- Premieres 5/14/23
The 8th and Final season will air in 2 parts. 6 this summer and 6 later on
AMC released the 1st trailer over the weekend
Re: Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) - -The 8th and Final season -- Premieres 5/14/23
I was at Wondercon in Anaheim over the weekend and attended the Fear the Walking Dead panel. Here are some pictures I took. Lennie James and Colman Domingo couldn't attend, so they sent in pre-recorded messages. I know people think TWD fandom is basically dead, but there was a pretty sizeable audience watching. The panel lasted about 1 hour and they showed the trailer and the 1st 5 minutes of season 8.
Just wanted to share there since I know a lot of this forum doesn't have the ability to attend cons like this. I know most of this forum doesn't watch this show anymore and that's totally cool. But, please don't come into this thread and threadcrap saying this show sucks and I gave up years ago etc.
I still need to finish season 7 on Hulu.
The 1st two guys in the panel are co-showrunner Ian Goldberg and director and EP Michael Sarazemis. They also mentioned the show will move forward 7 years in time in season 8 and was also filmed in Savannah, Georgia. They had been filming in Austin, Texas.
