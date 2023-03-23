Up Here (Hulu) - musical comedy - S: Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes - premieres 3/24/23

Quote:

Synopsis: A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love - and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.



Cast: Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, Andréa Burns, John Hodgman, Scott Porter



Credits: "Up Here" is written by Steven Levenson ("tick, tick... BOOM!", "Dear Evan Hansen") and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ("The Carmichael Show") with songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen," "WandaVision") writing original songs. "Hamilton's" Thomas Kail directs and executive produces the series alongside Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, and Jennifer Todd. 20th Television serves as the production company alongside Kail's Old 320 Sycamore Productions.