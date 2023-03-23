Up Here (Hulu) - musical comedy - S: Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes - premieres 3/24/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,967
Likes: 0
Received 3,550 Likes on 2,413 Posts
Up Here (Hulu) - musical comedy - S: Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes - premieres 3/24/23
Synopsis: A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love - and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.
Cast: Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, Andréa Burns, John Hodgman, Scott Porter
Credits: "Up Here" is written by Steven Levenson ("tick, tick... BOOM!", "Dear Evan Hansen") and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ("The Carmichael Show") with songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen," "WandaVision") writing original songs. "Hamilton's" Thomas Kail directs and executive produces the series alongside Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, and Jennifer Todd. 20th Television serves as the production company alongside Kail's Old 320 Sycamore Productions.
Cast: Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, Andréa Burns, John Hodgman, Scott Porter
Credits: "Up Here" is written by Steven Levenson ("tick, tick... BOOM!", "Dear Evan Hansen") and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ("The Carmichael Show") with songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen," "WandaVision") writing original songs. "Hamilton's" Thomas Kail directs and executive produces the series alongside Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, and Jennifer Todd. 20th Television serves as the production company alongside Kail's Old 320 Sycamore Productions.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off