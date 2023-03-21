DVD Talk Forum

The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20: The Foundling - 3/22/23

   
The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20: The Foundling - 3/22/23

Re: The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20 - 3/22/23
Holy Shit!
Spoiler:
Ahmed Best


After all the bullshit he took over the years and the trauma it caused him...finally he gets his moment and it was completely badass.

Re: The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20 - 3/22/23
I'm a sucker for these monster of the week episodes, this one was pretty good... and I'm glad they went the route they did in the flashback. Still not much of a main storyline shaping up yet, just some breadcrumbs here and there. Hope the 2nd half of the season delivers.
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20 - 3/22/23
Originally Posted by candyrocket786 View Post
Holy Shit!
Spoiler:
Ahmed Best



After all the bullshit he took over the years and the trauma it caused him...finally he gets his moment and it was completely badass.
That was cool and I wonder if well see him again.

Thought it was cool that Carl Weathers directed this episode.

This 32 minute episode was far better than last weeks 60+ minute monstrosity.

Re: The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20 - 3/22/23
Originally Posted by candyrocket786 View Post
Holy Shit!
Spoiler:
Ahmed Best



After all the bullshit he took over the years and the trauma it caused him...finally he gets his moment and it was completely badass.
Absolutely. I was hoping it would have seen Mace Windu but, this works for me. Carl Weathers did a good job directing this ep.
