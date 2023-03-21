The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20: The Foundling - 3/22/23
The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20: The Foundling - 3/22/23
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20 - 3/22/23
Holy Shit!
After all the bullshit he took over the years and the trauma it caused him...finally he gets his moment and it was completely badass.
After all the bullshit he took over the years and the trauma it caused him...finally he gets his moment and it was completely badass.
Re: The Mandalorian (S3E04) - Chapter 20 - 3/22/23
I'm a sucker for these monster of the week episodes, this one was pretty good... and I'm glad they went the route they did in the flashback. Still not much of a main storyline shaping up yet, just some breadcrumbs here and there. Hope the 2nd half of the season delivers.
Thought it was cool that Carl Weathers directed this episode.
This 32 minute episode was far better than last weeks 60+ minute monstrosity.
