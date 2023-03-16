DVD Talk Forum

Beef (Netflix) -- S: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun -- An A24 series -- Premieres 4/6/23

Beef (Netflix) -- S: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun -- An A24 series -- Premieres 4/6/23

   
Beef (Netflix) -- S: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun -- An A24 series -- Premieres 4/6/23



BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.




This is a 10 episode 30 minute/episode series.

Trailer dropped yesterday. Looks interesting.
TV Talk

