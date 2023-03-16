DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Class of '07 (Amazon) - S: Emily Browning - premieres 3/17/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Class of '07 (Amazon) - S: Emily Browning - premieres 3/17/23

   
Old 03-16-23, 07:10 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,909
Likes: 0
Received 3,537 Likes on 2,400 Posts
Class of '07 (Amazon) - S: Emily Browning - premieres 3/17/23

Australian Amazon Original series Class of '07 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 17 globally.

Class of '07 is a comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and-death stakes. When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn't the end of the world, but each other. Class of '07 is an eight-part, 30-minute series and an unapologetic love letter to female friendship, featuring two old friends finding their way back to each other in the most absurd of settings: the apocalypse.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Bernie Van Tiel
· Caitlin Stasey
· Chi Nguyen
· Claire Lovering
· Debra Lawrance
· Emily Browning
· Emma Horn
· Megan Smart
· Rose Flanagan
· Sana'a Shaik
· Sarah Krndiga
· Steph Tisdell

CREW INFORMATION:
· Alastair McKinnon as EP
· Debbie Lee as EP
· Kacie Anning as CRTR/DIR/EP
· Mimi Butler as EP/PROD
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Most attractive person on TV?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.