Class of '07 (Amazon) - S: Emily Browning - premieres 3/17/23

Australian Amazon Original series Class of '07 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 17 globally.



Class of '07 is a comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and-death stakes. When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn't the end of the world, but each other. Class of '07 is an eight-part, 30-minute series and an unapologetic love letter to female friendship, featuring two old friends finding their way back to each other in the most absurd of settings: the apocalypse.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Bernie Van Tiel

· Caitlin Stasey

· Chi Nguyen

· Claire Lovering

· Debra Lawrance

· Emily Browning

· Emma Horn

· Megan Smart

· Rose Flanagan

· Sana'a Shaik

· Sarah Krndiga

· Steph Tisdell



CREW INFORMATION:

· Alastair McKinnon as EP

· Debbie Lee as EP

· Kacie Anning as CRTR/DIR/EP

· Mimi Butler as EP/PROD