Class of '07 (Amazon) - S: Emily Browning - premieres 3/17/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,909
Likes: 0
Received 3,537 Likes on 2,400 Posts
Class of '07 (Amazon) - S: Emily Browning - premieres 3/17/23
Australian Amazon Original series Class of '07 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 17 globally.
Class of '07 is a comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and-death stakes. When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn't the end of the world, but each other. Class of '07 is an eight-part, 30-minute series and an unapologetic love letter to female friendship, featuring two old friends finding their way back to each other in the most absurd of settings: the apocalypse.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Bernie Van Tiel
· Caitlin Stasey
· Chi Nguyen
· Claire Lovering
· Debra Lawrance
· Emily Browning
· Emma Horn
· Megan Smart
· Rose Flanagan
· Sana'a Shaik
· Sarah Krndiga
· Steph Tisdell
CREW INFORMATION:
· Alastair McKinnon as EP
· Debbie Lee as EP
· Kacie Anning as CRTR/DIR/EP
· Mimi Butler as EP/PROD
Class of '07 is a comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and-death stakes. When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn't the end of the world, but each other. Class of '07 is an eight-part, 30-minute series and an unapologetic love letter to female friendship, featuring two old friends finding their way back to each other in the most absurd of settings: the apocalypse.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Bernie Van Tiel
· Caitlin Stasey
· Chi Nguyen
· Claire Lovering
· Debra Lawrance
· Emily Browning
· Emma Horn
· Megan Smart
· Rose Flanagan
· Sana'a Shaik
· Sarah Krndiga
· Steph Tisdell
CREW INFORMATION:
· Alastair McKinnon as EP
· Debbie Lee as EP
· Kacie Anning as CRTR/DIR/EP
· Mimi Butler as EP/PROD
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off